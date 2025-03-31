Pro-Ject has unveiled the AUTOMAT 1.2, an upgraded fully automatic turntable designed for users seeking a seamless vinyl experience.

Handmade in Germany and assembled in Czechia, the AUTOMAT 1.2 builds on the company’s previous automatic models while offering key refinements for improved performance.

The turntable features a newly designed precision-balanced, CNC-machined die-cast aluminium platter, which enhances speed stability and reduces vibrations.

The factory-installed Ortofon OM10 cartridge has been replaced with the Pro-Ject Pick It MM E cartridge, incorporating a lightweight design, a neodymium generator magnet, and a conical diamond stylus.

The head-shell has also been redesigned using carbon fibre-reinforced polymer to minimise vibrations.

Pro-Ject has ensured that the automatic mechanism does not interfere with playback quality.

Once the tonearm is stabilised on the record, the electrical components and motors disengage.

The turntable also includes a switchable phono preamplifier, allowing users to upgrade their setup by connecting it to an external preamp or powered speakers.

Additionally, the AUTOMAT 1.2 comes with the Pro-Ject Connect It E RCA cable with a grounding wire.

With a plug-and-play setup, factory-adjusted tracking force, and anti-skating, the AUTOMAT 1.2 is ideal for listeners who want a high-quality turntable without the hassle of manual adjustments.

It will be available in black and white finishes starting in April at £469, with U.S. pricing yet to be announced.