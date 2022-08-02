Pro-Ject has announced the launch of the X1B and the X2B, two new turntables that boast dedicated balanced mini XLR outputs.

The new range, which was first shown off at High-End Munich earlier in the year, has been designed to work in conjunction with the previously released Phono Box DS3B and Phono Box S3B Phono Pre-amplifiers, allowing users to create the perfect audio system for moving coil cartridges.

As described by Pursuit Perfect System in regard to Pro-Ject’s balanced range, “Going true balanced is like hearing parts of your music that were not there before.”

Having a balanced system can increase dynamics, reduce noise, and improve signal-to-noise ratios, resulting in clearer and more immersive audio.

The X1B and X2B feature a 9” carbon and aluminum tone arm featuring a pre-adjusted Sumiko Rainer MM Phono Cartridge from the factory, meaning it will work straight away without the need for a dedicated moving coil cartridge preamp. Outputs include new RCA phono and 5-pin mini XLR output as well as a dedicated mini-XLR output jack.

With the added functionality over the existing X1 and X2, comes a $100 USD ($142.51 AUD) increase in price, with the X1B sitting at $1,299 ($1,851.22 AUD) over $1,200 ($1,710.13 AUD) and the X2B priced at $1,799 ($2,563.77 AUD) instead of $1,699 ($2,421.26 AUD).

Whilst an Australian release date is yet to be announced, the range will debut in the US in September this year, and will be available in Piano Black (Satin Black for the X1B), Satin Walnut and Satin White.