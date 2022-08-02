HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Pro-Ject Announce X1B and X2B Balanced Record Players

Pro-Ject Announce X1B and X2B Balanced Record Players

By | 2 Aug 2022

Pro-Ject has announced the launch of the X1B and the X2B, two new turntables that boast dedicated balanced mini XLR outputs.

The new range, which was first shown off at High-End Munich earlier in the year, has been designed to work in conjunction with the previously released Phono Box DS3B and Phono Box S3B Phono Pre-amplifiers, allowing users to create the perfect audio system for moving coil cartridges.

As described by Pursuit Perfect System in regard to Pro-Ject’s balanced range, “Going true balanced is like hearing parts of your music that were not there before.”

Having a balanced system can increase dynamics, reduce noise, and improve signal-to-noise ratios, resulting in clearer and more immersive audio.

The X1B and X2B feature a 9” carbon and aluminum tone arm featuring a pre-adjusted Sumiko Rainer MM Phono Cartridge from the factory, meaning it will work straight away without the need for a dedicated moving coil cartridge preamp. Outputs include new RCA phono and 5-pin mini XLR output as well as a dedicated mini-XLR output jack.

With the added functionality over the existing X1 and X2, comes a $100 USD ($142.51 AUD) increase in price, with the X1B sitting at $1,299 ($1,851.22 AUD) over $1,200 ($1,710.13 AUD) and the X2B priced at $1,799 ($2,563.77 AUD) instead of $1,699 ($2,421.26 AUD).

Whilst an Australian release date is yet to be announced, the range will debut in the US in September this year, and will be available in Piano Black (Satin Black for the X1B), Satin Walnut and Satin White.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Pro-Ject Expand Balanced Turntable Range
Pro-Ject Launch Affordable Turntable Range
Pro-Ject’s New Range Promises To Bring You Balance
Pro-Ject Announce A1 Automat Turntable
Interdyn Launches Black Fortnight Campaign
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

RBA Lifts Cash Rate 50 Basis Points
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Next Gen i7 Intel Chip Hits 6GHz Clock Speeds
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Australians Putting Off Smartphone Upgrades: Survey
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Spotify Premium Users To Get Separate Play And Shuffle Buttons
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Intel To Introduce Wi-Fi 7, Apple Still Yet To Launch Wi-Fi 6E
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

RBA Lifts Cash Rate 50 Basis Points
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
As predicted, the Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent. Analysts have downgraded...
Read More