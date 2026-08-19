Pro-Ject Audio Systems has expanded its entry-level turntable range with two new E1.2 models, including a Bluetooth-equipped version that merges wireless connectivity and hi-res audio for vinyl lovers.

The new E1.2 BT adds a built-in Bluetooth transmitter with support for the aptX HD codec, which allows vinyl to be streamed wirelessly to compatible speakers, headphones and amps. It launches alongside the E1.2 Phono, which also adds in a built-in phono preamplifier for users who prefer a wired setup.

Both models feature the E1.2’s general design and plug-and-play approach. Pro-Ject is targeting those who want to get started with vinyl without the complexity typically associated with putting together a turntable system.

The E1.2 BT uses Bluetooth 5.4, giving users the option of connecting their turntable wirelessly rather than running RCA cables between the deck and an amplifier or active speakers. Its aptX HD support provides a higher-quality Bluetooth audio than basic codecs.

The release is part of a growing crossover between traditional vinyl and wireless audio systems. Rather than requiring a dedicated stereo amplifier and wired speakers, the E1.2 BT can be integrated into a modern wireless listening setup.

Both of the new models use a heavy die-cast aluminium platter, which Pro-Ject says is precision-balanced to ensure a more consistent rotation and to also help reduce unwanted resonance. The decks use belt drive and offer electronic switching between 33⅓ and 45rpm.

The European-made turntables come fitted with Pro-Ject’s Pick It MM E phono cartridge, featuring a conical diamond stylus. The cartridge is mounted on a pre-calibrated 8.6-inch aluminium tonearm with a carbon-reinforced headshell and heavy-mass gimbal bearing.

All this means effortless setup upon arrival, so enjoying vinyl is easier and more accessible to newcomers but also retains quality features.

There is also a conventional wired configuration for users who prefer that system, with the E1.2 Phono incorporating a built-in phono preamplifier. Pro-Ject says its circuitry is designed to reduce noise and distortion while maintaining the detail and character of vinyl playback.

The E1.2 BT is available now in High Gloss Black and Walnut, priced at £399/€399. Five colour finishes, including Satin White and Satin Golden Yellow, increase the price to £449/€449. The E1.2 Phono is available in High Gloss Black, Satin White and Walnut, priced at £319/€359.

Australian pricing and availability has not yet been announced.