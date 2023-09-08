HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Pro Audio Kit Launched For Yachts & High-End Homes

New Pro Audio Kit Launched For Yachts & High-End Homes

By | 8 Sep 2023

Premium audio brand Pro Audio Technology, a favourite amongst celebrity A-listers and sports stars, has launched a new compact, high-output, loudspeaker at CEDIA 2023.

The new loudspeaker offers full-range performance designed for mega-yacht, commercial venues and high-end home theatre installations.

“The SR-2408iw in-wall loudspeaker was initially developed to be installed on mega-yachts. Now it’s available for a broader audience especially Dolby-certified DCI theaters,” said Paul Hales, Pro Audio Technology CEO.

“The all-aluminum construction makes it suitable for any environment – including marine – and allows us to achieve surprising fidelity and output from a speaker only 3.5-inch deep.”

The SR-2408iw thin-profile high-output loudspeaker is designed for in-wall and in-ceiling installations for as a tight space solution but still offering high output and flexibility fitting for retrofit or new construction.

Other features include two high efficiency 4-inch midrange drivers, a 1.5-inch ring radiator tweeter, and an 8-inch long-throw woofer, as well as the ability to be configured with 0-degree straight-firing axi-symmetric, or 40-degree asymmetric waveguides. With the waveguide, the sound at can be aimed at a 40-degree angle to the loudspeaker main axis.

The SR-2408iw is available now with more information and pricing to come but specifications are listed here:

  • Application: Compact high-output aimable in-wall loudspeaker with frameless perforated grille
  • LF Section: 1 x 8″ professional grade subwoofer with 4″ voice coil
  • MF Section: 2 x 4” midrange drivers with 2.5 inch voice coils
  • HF Section: 1.5″ professional-grade compression driver on PRO Theorem wide dispersion Axi- symmetric waveguide
  • Crossover: Tri-amplified
  • Power Handling: 500W LF / 400W MF / 120W HF
  • Sensitivity: 92dB LF / 99dB MF / 108dB HF / 110 HF 40-degree
  • Power Requirements: Single and bi-amplification via PRO Amplified Loudspeaker Controller
  • Wiring Requirements: 6 conductors
  • Frequency Range: 45Hz – 22kHz, – 6dB
  • Maximum Output: 119dB
  • Nominal Impedance: 8-ohms LF / 4-ohms MF / 8-ohms HF
  • Dimensions: 26.375″ H x 10.25″ W x 3.8” D
  • Weight: 18 lbs


