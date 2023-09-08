Premium audio brand Pro Audio Technology, a favourite amongst celebrity A-listers and sports stars, has launched a new compact, high-output, loudspeaker at CEDIA 2023.

The new loudspeaker offers full-range performance designed for mega-yacht, commercial venues and high-end home theatre installations.

“The SR-2408iw in-wall loudspeaker was initially developed to be installed on mega-yachts. Now it’s available for a broader audience especially Dolby-certified DCI theaters,” said Paul Hales, Pro Audio Technology CEO.

“The all-aluminum construction makes it suitable for any environment – including marine – and allows us to achieve surprising fidelity and output from a speaker only 3.5-inch deep.”

The SR-2408iw thin-profile high-output loudspeaker is designed for in-wall and in-ceiling installations for as a tight space solution but still offering high output and flexibility fitting for retrofit or new construction.

Other features include two high efficiency 4-inch midrange drivers, a 1.5-inch ring radiator tweeter, and an 8-inch long-throw woofer, as well as the ability to be configured with 0-degree straight-firing axi-symmetric, or 40-degree asymmetric waveguides. With the waveguide, the sound at can be aimed at a 40-degree angle to the loudspeaker main axis.

The SR-2408iw is available now with more information and pricing to come but specifications are listed here: