New Pro Audio Kit Launched For Yachts & High-End Homes
Premium audio brand Pro Audio Technology, a favourite amongst celebrity A-listers and sports stars, has launched a new compact, high-output, loudspeaker at CEDIA 2023.
The new loudspeaker offers full-range performance designed for mega-yacht, commercial venues and high-end home theatre installations.
“The SR-2408iw in-wall loudspeaker was initially developed to be installed on mega-yachts. Now it’s available for a broader audience especially Dolby-certified DCI theaters,” said Paul Hales, Pro Audio Technology CEO.
“The all-aluminum construction makes it suitable for any environment – including marine – and allows us to achieve surprising fidelity and output from a speaker only 3.5-inch deep.”
The SR-2408iw thin-profile high-output loudspeaker is designed for in-wall and in-ceiling installations for as a tight space solution but still offering high output and flexibility fitting for retrofit or new construction.
Other features include two high efficiency 4-inch midrange drivers, a 1.5-inch ring radiator tweeter, and an 8-inch long-throw woofer, as well as the ability to be configured with 0-degree straight-firing axi-symmetric, or 40-degree asymmetric waveguides. With the waveguide, the sound at can be aimed at a 40-degree angle to the loudspeaker main axis.
The SR-2408iw is available now with more information and pricing to come but specifications are listed here:
- Application: Compact high-output aimable in-wall loudspeaker with frameless perforated grille
- LF Section: 1 x 8″ professional grade subwoofer with 4″ voice coil
- MF Section: 2 x 4” midrange drivers with 2.5 inch voice coils
- HF Section: 1.5″ professional-grade compression driver on PRO Theorem wide dispersion Axi- symmetric waveguide
- Crossover: Tri-amplified
- Power Handling: 500W LF / 400W MF / 120W HF
- Sensitivity: 92dB LF / 99dB MF / 108dB HF / 110 HF 40-degree
- Power Requirements: Single and bi-amplification via PRO Amplified Loudspeaker Controller
- Wiring Requirements: 6 conductors
- Frequency Range: 45Hz – 22kHz, – 6dB
- Maximum Output: 119dB
- Nominal Impedance: 8-ohms LF / 4-ohms MF / 8-ohms HF
- Dimensions: 26.375″ H x 10.25″ W x 3.8” D
- Weight: 18 lbs