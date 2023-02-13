Netflix once appeared to hold an insurmountable lead in the Australian streaming market, but Amazon’s Prime Video is challenging its crown.

This is according to the latest data from JustWatch, who revealed the various market shares of streaming services for the fourth quarter of 2022 in Australia.

Netflix holds onto the lead, with 28 per cent market share, but Prime Video is fast catching, adding 4 per cent share throughout the year to end 2022 with 21 per cent share.

Prime Video has the same amount of subscribers as Foxtel Now, Stan, and Paramount+ combined.

Also clawing share away from its competitors is Disney+, who added 1 per cent to command 17 per cent.

Binge and Stan both have 10 per cent market share, although Stan’s subscriber base is falling, shedding 3 per cent over 2022.

Foxtel Now also dropped 1 per cent, to hold 5 per cent, although this is a sign of users migrating from the residential Foxtel subscriptions (in which Foxtel Now is packaged) towards its Binge offering.