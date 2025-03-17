Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its accessibly-priced Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ models.

Expected prices of the new devices, as per YTechB, reveal that they may be significantly more expensive than the existing S9 FE and S9 FE+ models.

This rumoured prices of the upcoming devices are:

• Galaxy Tab S10 FE (8GB RAM /128GB storage) – $499 (A$789)

• Galaxy Tab S10 FE (12GB RAM / 256GB storage) – $569 (A$899)

• Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (8GB RAM /128GB storage) – $649 (A$1,026)

• Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (12GB RAM / 256GB storage) – $749 (A$1,184)

In comparison, the Tab S9 FE starts at $524 for the 128GB version, and increases up to A$629 for the 256GB model.

The Tab S9 FE+ model meanwhile costs A$699 for the 128GB model and A$804 for the 256GB version.

Samsung is also bumping up the RAM capacity on the higher-end model of the Tab S10 FE, taking it from 8GB to 12GB, while the onboard storage remains at 256 GB. The RAM and storage options on the Tab S10 FE+ are expected to remain the same.

The Plus model will also reportedly come with one less rear camera than its predecessor. Samsung is believed to be sticking with an all-metal look with flat sides for the upcoming tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will reportedly offer a 13.1-inch screen. Both the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are expected to be offered in Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants.

Both are also expected to be backed by an Exynos 1580 (S5E8855) which was launched in October 2024.

The 4nm chip has four Cortex-A720 CPU cores, four Cortex-A520 CPU cores, and the Xclipse 540 GPU and could be a big improvement over the 5nm Exynos 1480 used in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series which was launched in 2023.

The Exynos 1580 is believed to be approximately 32% faster, compared to the Exynos 1380 silicon powering the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Both version of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE are reported to offer stylus support, and 45W wired charging. Samsung is yet to confirm a launch date or official pricing for the models.