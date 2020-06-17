Premium Google Home Successor In The Works?

Google is tipped to be developing a premium successor to its iconic Google Home smart speaker, following the device’s market-shifting launch in 2016.

The Google Home is currently the company’s standard model smart speaker, with a Max and Mini version also available.

Reported by 9to5Google, people familiar with the matter claim the tech giant is developing a Google Nest branded smart speaker to displace the original Google Home.

The upcoming Google Nest smart speaker is described as “unassuming and familiar”, featuring a fabric based design similar to the Google Home Max.

The device will reportedly not include a touch screen, and will incorporate speaker drivers that are larger than in the Google Home.

Naturally, the smart speaker is poised to be powered by Google Assistant as the company ramp up its smart home ecosystem.

The news follows previous reports Google is seeking to streamline its smart home branding under the ‘Nest’ banner, aligning with smart security cameras and more.

Google is expected to unveil its new Android TV dongle later this year, and Pixel 4a plus Pixel 5 smartphones.