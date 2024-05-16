HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Premium Audio Products Sales Tank, Profits Slump And Where Is Peter Shamoon?

Premium Audio Products Sales Tank, Profits Slump And Where Is Peter Shamoon?

By | 16 May 2024

Days after announcing new Onkyo and Integra products Vox International the owners of the Premium Audio Company, have announced a major 20.8% fall in sales for the last quarter losses increased to A$60 million also down was margins.

Sales of Premium Audio Company products were down in Australia with overall consumer electronics sales falling 13.2% globally while the Companies automotive sales fell 34%.

Consumer audio revenues for the last quarter were US $75.2 million as compared to $86.7 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decrease of $11.4 million or 13.2%.

Premium audio product sales fell to $57.2 million in the quarter compared to $61.9 million previously.

The Company said that sales of premium audio products increased domestically but declined internationally in markets such as Australia and across Asia Pacific and Europe.

CEO Pat Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer said “We have experienced losses and as such, are taking steps to realign, both to improve margins and lower expenses. Fiscal 2024 was a tough year and we expect market conditions to remain challenged given inflation and global concerns”.

He added “We have a number of new products both in and coming to market that will help combat market softness. We have implemented new plans to improve margins and lower expenses to ensure VOXX’s profitability”.

For the year ending March 2024 Premium Audio product sales were US$237.9 million compared to US $274.5 million, overall CE product sales were $88.7 million.

According to management the net decline in sales of the Company’s Onkyo and Pioneer products negatively affected margins in Fiscal 2024, as did more aggressive market competition from other brands in particular Masimo who also delivered poor sales results recently.

The Company reported an operating loss of $26.4 million in the Fiscal 2024 fourth quarter as compared to an operating loss of $12.9 million in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.

Also under pressure is the Companies automotive business with sales falling to Us$32.6 million compared to $49.5 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decrease of $16.9 million or 34.1% this was attributed to a lack of demand for rear seat entertainment systems.

Peter Shamoon front right seen with dealers when he was spruiking the Company.

In Australia the Premium Audio Products business has suffered with the business appointing Westan as their distributor.

Questions are also being asked as to what has happened to Peter Shamoon, the former executive who at one stage was telling retailers that he was set to lead the Companies Asia Pacific sales operation and that PAP was the next big thing in Audio for Australian retailers.

More to follow:



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Onkyo & Integra Put A Modern Twist On Traditional Stereo Receivers
Klipsch Partners With Onkyo To Release New Soundbar Systems
Premium Audio Products Speaker Sales Climb Onkyo & Pioneer Tank
Rob Vieira Rejoins Struggling Premium Audio Company
EXCLUSIVE:Founding Trio Out At OZ Premium Audio Company
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG To Release New Tone Free Buds Despite Past Problems With Music Dropping Out
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
HMD Relaunches Rugged 5G Smartphone Along With New Tablet
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
Is Acer’s New Extraordinary Go Coming To Australia?
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
Canon Confirms EOS R1 Camera Will Arrive This Year
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE:LG Quietly Dumps Rollable OLED TV Initative No PR On Failure
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG To Release New Tone Free Buds Despite Past Problems With Music Dropping Out
Latest News
/
May 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics is set to release new Tone Free buds into the market, despite the South Korean Company after having...
Read More