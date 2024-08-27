Home > Latest News > Premiere Projectors Promise ‘Sharp And Dynamic’ 4K Viewing

Premiere Projectors Promise ‘Sharp And Dynamic’ 4K Viewing

27 Aug 2024

Samsung’s two new ultra-short throw, 4K resolution projectors have been launched.

The Premiere 9 and The Premiere 7 combine “advanced laser technology with cutting-edge, user-friendly features that offer stunning picture quality and immersive sound”, according to Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“As we continue to innovate, we envision a future where our products transform everyday living spaces into immersive entertainment hubs …”

The Premiere 9 has triple laser technology “for enhanced colour accuracy and brightness”, and both the 9 and the 7 have ultra-short throw capabilities and 4K resolution on screens up to 130 inches.

The projectors provide colour gamut coverage of 154% and 100% of the DCI-P3 standard, while both models support HDR10+.

“With a maximum brightness of 3,450 ISO lumens for The Premiere 9 and 2,500 ISO lumens for The Premiere 7, these projectors both deliver sharp and dynamic visuals,” Samsung said.

It said the projectors have AI picture enhancements, including AI Upscaling and Vision Booster: “AI Upscaling ensures that content is displayed in 4K resolution, regardless of its original quality, while Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness and contrast in various lighting conditions for optimal picture quality.” 

 

“Warm white design with rounded edges and a premium fabric finish from Kvadrat, a Danish textile design company.”

Audio-wise, both models have built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

The Premiere 9 has 40W 2.2.2 channel up-firing speakers, and The Premiere 7 has 30W 2.2ch speakers.

The new Premiere projectors come with Samsung Tizen OS Home, offering access to streaming services including Samsung TV Plus, Netflix and YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

The projectors are available at Samsung’s online store and select retail locations in the US, Canada and China. The rollout will continue in other regions later this year.

 



