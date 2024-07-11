Alongside the grand unveiling of its all-new range of foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 – in Paris on Wednesday, Samsung also showcased its latest Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro.

One of the most interesting offerings on both iterations of is the new Interpreter feature that’s powered by Samsung’s Galaxy AI.

Samsung claims that the Interpreter function will allow users to hear real-time translations of a foreign language in “Listening Mode” on the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6.

It will, for example, allow a person conversing with someone speaking in a foreign language to have that speech translated into their own language and fed back through the earbuds.

It’s important to note here that the latest feature necessarily requires a Samsung Galaxy smartphone as the buds themselves do not have the capability to translate, rather it’s the Galaxy AI software on the Samsung smartphone that does so.

Both buds have a Voice Command feature which allows users to control them without actually touching them or the smartphone. That function can therefore be used to tell the buds to play or stop playing music using voice commands alone.

The microphones in the Buds3 series analyse both internal and external sound in real-time to adjust the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and audio quality through Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC.

One of the major differences between the Buds3 and Buds3 Pro is that the Buds3 has an “Open Type” design such as the Apple AirPods, whereas the Buds3 Pro is a “Canal Type” such as the AirPods Pro.

The Buds3 Pro also have a strip down the stem of the earbuds called Blade Lights, which allows users to control it by pinching or swiping up or down along the blade to adjust functions such as the volume. This feature is not available on the base model.

Also, another feature on the Buds3 Pro which is not available on Buds3 is that for those listening to music through it, it will collect and identify surrounding sound and automatically adjust the optimal level of noise and sound without manual adjustment through features such as ANC, Siren Detect and Voice Detect.

Samsung adds that the Galaxy Buds3 Pro has improved two-way speakers with a planar tweeter, which it says brings a “high range sound production” to the device. The Pro model includes dual amplifiers and ultra-high-quality audio, which “supports a doubled sampling rate.”

The company claims that these features not only allow for a better experience with high-resolution audio, but also enhance the audio quality of phone calls through the Super-Wideband Call feature.

In Australia, pre-orders have commenced for the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro from Samsung’s website as well as retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, among others. The Buds3 are priced at A$299 while the Buds3 Pro costs A$399.