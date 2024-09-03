A spike in UK single and album sales for British band Oasis in the wake of their reunion tour announcement has yet to be replicated in Australia. But it may be just around the corner.

According to Official Charts, which compiles the weekly pop charts in the UK, Oasis “look set to dominate” this week’s charts.

The group – led by bickering brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher – dominated the Britpop scene in the mid-1990s, along with bands such as Blur and Pulp.

Official Charts said the group’s debut LP Definitely Maybe – released in August 1994 – “tracks for a return to the top for the first time in as many years with the release of its 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, predicted to lift four spots”.

Definitely Maybe has spent a total of more than 10 years (556 weeks) in the Top 100 in the UK.

In the UK Oasis singles Don’t Look Back In Anger, Champagne Supernova, Stop Crying Your Heart Out, Live Forever and Wonderwall re-entered the Top 50.

HMV in the UK has seen a spike in Oasis sales.

“Revenues shot up 526% week on week across the band’s full catalogue,” reported Retail Gazette. “Sales of Definitely Maybe rose 443% compared to the previous week, while their albums (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? and Knebworth 1996 were up 684% and 209% respectively.”

In Australia a scan of the ARIA single and album charts for the week ending September 2 shows the Oasis wave has yet to hit Australia. Somebody called Sabrina Carpenter has eaten the whole world and holds 10 of the spots in the Top 50 singles, including all of the top three. It’s a Swiftian effort.

In the local Top 50 album chart there are plenty of folks who’ve been around the block a few dozen times (Elton John, Foo Fighters, Kanye West, Eminem, Fleetwood Mac, Linkin Park, Cold Chisel), but the Gallagher brothers are not among them. Sabrina Carpenter has the Number 1 spot tied down.

Oasis put 17 shows on sale on August 31, and they have all sold out.

The concerts are at Cardiff Principality Stadium (July 4-5, 2025), Manchester Heaton Park (July 11-12, 16, 19-20, 2025), London Wembley Stadium (July 25-26, 30; August 2-3, 2025), Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (August 8-9, 12, 2025) and Dublin Croke Park (August 16-17, 2025).

The BBC reported that about 1.4 million tickets were sold, which represents an average of 82,000 people per concert.

The band’s website says “plans are underway for Oasis Live ‘25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year”.

If the band was return to our shores – and one company is already offering a “waitlist” for corporate boxes at the MCG – it’s likely we’ll see it reflected in the local ARIA charts.