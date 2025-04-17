Polaroid has announced its latest instant camera, the Flip, which revives sonar autofocus technology to deliver sharper analog prints.

Positioned between the basic Go and the more advanced I-2, the Flip is aimed at users seeking a balanced mix of simplicity and performance.

The standout feature of the Flip is its sonar autofocus, a system that uses sound waves to measure the distance to a subject and automatically adjusts focus for clearer images.

This technology, which last appeared in Polaroid’s SX-70 Sonar OneStep and SLR 680 models in the 1970s and 1980s, is now combined with a new hyper focal 4-lens system.

The camera selects one of four lenses, based on subject distance, when the shutter is pressed, helping ensure the final image is as sharp as possible.

Also included is a Scene Analysis feature that alerts users when a shot might be underexposed or when the subject is too close for proper focus.

If needed, the built-in flash can be activated for additional light.

The Flip supports double exposure for creative effects, a self-timer, and remote operation via the Polaroid app.

Polaroid describes the Flip as “more than just a camera,” emphasising its role in encouraging users to step away from digital overload and embrace physical memories through analog photography.

Each pack produces eight tangible prints, positioning the Flip as an alternative to digital photos “lost in the cloud.”

The Polaroid Flip is priced at $200 USD and will be available on Polaroid’s website starting April 29.

It will arrive at retail stores from May 13, entering a competitive market that includes Fujifilm’s Instax line.