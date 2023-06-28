HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Podcast App Stitcher To Shut Down In August

By | 28 Jun 2023

Popular podcast app Stitcher, known for also dabbling with live radio stations, has announced it will be shutting down in August. Owner SiriusXM noted it was focusing on “incorporating podcasts into its flagship SiriusXM subscription business” and plans to serve up a revamped listening experience soon.

In the pre-pandemic era, Stitcher made waves with titles such as ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,’ ‘SuperSoul Conversations,’ and ‘Freakonomics,’ all of which have now been moved to Pandora.

It also had originals including ‘Sold in America,’ ‘Just Between Us,’ and ‘Wolverine: The Lost Trail.’

Shutdown plans means the company will be closing its doors, with the app and website expected to shut down on August 29th.

The parent company plans to continue supporting content under the Stitcher Studios and Earwolf networks.

The app currently supports an export tool which allows loyal users to carry over their favourite content to another platform. Users just need to go ‘Settings > Export My Shows > Ok, I’ll Save It > Save.’ The file can then be imported into other podcast listening apps, or be emailed.

Majority of the content pages will move to the sister platform Pandora, but Stitcher hasn’t released any details on the creator situation.

“Hosts/creators will determine availability and accessibility of their shows.”

Listener analytics will also vanish unless the audio content was hosted on another service originally.

Sticher has informed creators to let their audience know about the new destination for their content during episodes or social media.

All premium automatic subscriptions have now ended, while existing annual subscriptions expected to renew prior to the closing date will automatically cancel. Monthly subscription renewals will be blocked as soon as the current cycle concludes.

Annual subscriptions that go beyond have been offered a “prorated refund” for the remaining period after the discontinuation. Depending on the payment method use, the refund amount will either be credited to the user’s bank account or the wallet in Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.



