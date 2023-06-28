Popular podcast app Stitcher, known for also dabbling with live radio stations, has announced it will be shutting down in August. Owner SiriusXM noted it was focusing on “incorporating podcasts into its flagship SiriusXM subscription business” and plans to serve up a revamped listening experience soon.

In the pre-pandemic era, Stitcher made waves with titles such as ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,’ ‘SuperSoul Conversations,’ and ‘Freakonomics,’ all of which have now been moved to Pandora.

It also had originals including ‘Sold in America,’ ‘Just Between Us,’ and ‘Wolverine: The Lost Trail.’

Shutdown plans means the company will be closing its doors, with the app and website expected to shut down on August 29th.

The parent company plans to continue supporting content under the Stitcher Studios and Earwolf networks.

The app currently supports an export tool which allows loyal users to carry over their favourite content to another platform. Users just need to go ‘Settings > Export My Shows > Ok, I’ll Save It > Save.’ The file can then be imported into other podcast listening apps, or be emailed.