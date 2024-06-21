Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed it will not be attending the 2024 Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

It’s been revealed that the company will not be exhibiting at the annual games trade show this year.

A PlayStation spokesperson confirmed the absence, “We currently have no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2024.”

This marks the third year in a row that PlayStation has skipped the trade show. First not attending in 2022, then again in 2023.

The company has not appeared at Gamescom since 2019, as the show was either cancelled or aa digital-only event for two years after the COVID pandemic.

The company also dropped support for E3 in 2019, despite the show not returning as a physical event after that year.

Sony has already announced its 2024 lineup at the end of May, via a digital State of Play presentation.

The major releases for the latter half of this year include a new live-service multiplayer shooter ‘Concord,’ the PC versions of ‘Until Dawn’ and ‘God of War Ragnarok,’ and finally, the first full-length ‘Astro Bot.’

Also not attending Gamescom 2024 is Nintendo, however, the company will exhibit at the Gamescom Latam in São Paulo, Brazil.