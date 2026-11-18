Sony has won a significant legal battle in the UK after a competition tribunal dismissed a nearly £2 billion (approximately A$4 billion) lawsuit that accused the PlayStation maker of overcharging millions of gamers for digital games and downloadable content.

The case, brought on behalf of approximately 12.2 million UK PlayStation customers, alleged that Sony abused its market position by restricting digital game purchases to its PlayStation Store, preventing competing retailers from selling downloads directly to console owners.

The claim, led by consumer advocate Alex Neill, argued that Sony’s control over digital distribution allowed it to charge excessive and unfair prices for games, add-ons, in-game content and virtual currency.

According to the claimants, allowing competing digital storefronts to operate on PlayStation consoles could have reduced prices by approximately 20%. The compensation sought amounted to around £1.49 billion, rising to almost £1.97 billion when interest was included.

However, London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal rejected the claim, finding that the consumers had failed to establish that Sony had breached competition law.

A central issue in the case was whether Sony’s digital games business should be considered separately from its wider PlayStation ecosystem.

The claimants argued that Sony effectively controlled the digital marketplace for PlayStation games, leaving customers with little choice but to accept the prices charged through its online store.

Sony countered that its business model needed to be assessed as an integrated gaming platform, taking into account console hardware, physical games, digital purchases and competition from rival systems such as Microsoft’s Xbox and Nintendo.

The tribunal agreed that competition extended beyond the PlayStation Store itself. It found that physical game purchases, alternative gaming platforms and consumers’ ability to switch between systems all placed meaningful competitive pressure on Sony.

The tribunal also rejected the argument that Sony’s digital sales margins were excessive or unfair. It noted that Sony’s business model involved selling consoles at relatively low margins and recovering investment through subsequent game sales and other content.

The decision represents a major victory for Sony, which had argued that opening its platform to competing digital stores would mean significant technical changes, as well as potentially compromising security and performance.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s senior vice-president and general counsel, Stephanie Burns, welcomed the outcome, saying the ruling affirmed the company’s business model.

For affected gamers, it means no compensation will be paid following the ruling. The legal dispute may not be completely over, however, as there is a further hearing scheduled for the week of 14 December to consider costs and any applications for permission to appeal.