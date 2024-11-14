It’s either the stupidest idea of the year that will end very badly, or a stroke of genius that will change gaming forever.

The latter is less likely.

After teasing it for a few weeks on TikTok and other social media platforms, Pizza Hut has released a 3D printing design for a pizza box – the Pizza Warmer – that sits on top of a gaming console.

The idea is that you use the warmth from the console to keep your pizza slices nice and toasty warm. This means you can shovel them in at the same as you’re laying waste to the bad guys.

“Pulling inspiration from Pizza Hut’s red roof, the lid seamlessly opens like a laptop for easy pizza access,” says the fast food chain.

“Designed to snugly affix to the top of your gaming console, with a tray that fits several slices. It won’t go anywhere, and you won’t have to either to grab warm pizza while you play.

“Channelling warmth from the gaming console’s warm air pipe straight to your pizza slices. Science and engineering for the greater good – great pizza.”

Well, sure.

To get access to the 3D printing design you must first sign your life away.

“You acknowledge that the use of the Design involves certain inherent risks, including but not limited to, potential damage to your 3D printer, console, and personal property, as well as the risk of personal injury or illness from improper use of the printed product,” the agreement states.

“By downloading the Design, you agree to use only food-safe materials for the 3D printing process. It is your responsibility to ensure that all materials used are safe for contact with food, when heated.”

Users must agree to “place any food into a food-safe foil tin pan before placing the tin pan containing the food into the printed Design. This is to ensure that the food remains safe for consumption and that the Design functions as intended”.

Also, you must acknowledge that “the maximum temperature with the Design may vary depending upon the conditions under which the Design was printed and used. You agree to handle the heated tin pan containing the food with care to avoid any injury”.

And then, just to bring it home regarding where the blame lies if anything goes wrong: “By downloading the Design, you agree to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, to release, waive, discharge, and hold harmless Pizza Hut, its officers, directors, employees, agents, and affiliates (collectively referred to as the “Pizza Hut Actors”) from any and all liability, claims, demands, actions, or causes of action arising out of or related to any loss, damage, or injury that may be sustained by you or any third party, whether caused by the negligence of the Pizza Hut Actors or otherwise, in connection with the use of the Design.”

Sounds like a whole load of fun awaits hungry gamers who can’t be bothered to walk to the kitchen.

The idea of using a gaming console to keep your slices broasty is not new.

The smart alecs over at Reddit were conjuring such contraptions at least four years ago (see image above) based on a PlayStation dev kit.