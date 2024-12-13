An update that allows users to limit battery charging to 80 per cent to help extend battery life is part of Google’s December ’24 Pixel Drop.

Google says other updates include Dual Screen on Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Portrait Mode, which means the photographer and the subject can see a preview simultaneously.

Also, more features on customising Gemini AI.

“Get more personalised responses from Gemini with the new saved info feature in Gemini Advanced,” Google says. “Saved info lets you ask Gemini to remember your interests and preferences so it can provide more helpful and relevant responses, tailored to your goals and needs.

“For example, tell Gemini you’re a vegetarian, and Gemini will remember and provide you vegetarian-friendly recipes without needing constant reminders.”

Android Authority did some battery testing and came to the conclusion that “this new option’s side effect is that Pixels support bypass charging once the phone hits this 80 per cent”.

The website contacted Google with its findings and AA says Google “confirmed that this is exactly the intended behaviour”.

Google said that with the Limit to 80 per cent feature, current flows into the battery until 80 per cent. When 80 per cent charge is detected by the fuel gauge, the battery stops charging. If you are still plugged in, the system will take input current to power the device.

“In other words,” says AA, “yes, the battery is bypassed if you keep your Pixel plugged in at 80 per cent with the new limit option enabled. However, the feature doesn’t work like a true bypass charging toggle that can be switched on at any battery level; the phone will always charge to 80% first and only then bypass the battery. Still, that’s pretty handy for keeping your phone cooler if you like using it while on charge.”