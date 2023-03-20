HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Pixel Fold Will Be Priced To Undercut Galaxy Fold

Pixel Fold Will Be Priced To Undercut Galaxy Fold

By | 20 Mar 2023

After a prolonged period of development, the long awaited Pixel Fold is expected to arrive midway through the year.

A recent leak has revealed that both the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will make their debut at Google I/O in May

Noted tipster Yogesh Brar said the Pixel 7a will be available in global markets by early Q3, while Fold will be launched in select regions.

As for pricing, the Pixel 7a will retail for A$670 – A$745 while the Pixel Fold will be just A$1,935 – A$2,230.

Even at the higher end of this pricing rage, this would place it well under the Samsung Galaxy Fold4’s starting price of $2,499.00.

With a second gen Tensor chip, a 64-megapixel main camera, with a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, and a reported battery size of 5,000mAh, this price point makes sense.

Given Samsung currently sells more foldables then the entire rest of the market combined — and by a long shot too — Google will need to price competitively to have any chance of making a mark in the foldable market.

 



