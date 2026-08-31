Google’s A$2,099 Pixel 11 Pro XL has survived a major durability test, but its display coating may not offer the scratch protection buyers expect from the company’s “most durable Pixel yet”.

Google claims the flagship’s new coating makes its screen twice as scratch-resistant as the previous generation, but testing by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything found the display began scratching at level six on the Mohs hardness scale, with deeper grooves appearing at level seven.

Those results are typical for modern glass-covered smartphones, suggesting the coating does not prevent harder objects from marking the screen. It may instead make very fine scratches less visible.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 across its front and rear, alongside a polished aluminium frame and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Its metal frame also scratched relatively easily during testing, although the phone performed considerably better under structural pressure. The handset showed almost no flex and survived bending from both directions without significant damage.

Repairability emerged as a stronger point. The Pixel can be opened from either the front or rear, allowing technicians to replace its display or back panel without dismantling the entire handset.

Its charging coil is attached to the replaceable rear assembly, while the physical buttons, cameras and HiLight LED can also be removed relatively easily. The battery is secured with strong adhesive but remains replaceable.

European product listings previously gave the Pro XL an A durability rating after it survived 270 falls without defect, alongside a B grade for repairability.

The findings add to scrutiny surrounding Google’s latest flagship range after Australian prices increased and early gaming problems emerged.

Pixel 11 owners have reported severe graphical corruption in Genshin Impact, while separate testing found the standard model struggled with Fortnite.

While the scratch test does not prove Google’s coating claim is false, it suggests buyers should not mistake “scratch-resistant” for scratch-proof.