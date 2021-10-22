Photos of the DJI Mavic 3 prosumer drone has been leaked ahead of its launch next month.

The pictures reveal a drone with slimmer arms and longer props than its predecessor.

The new images could indicate that pre-order shipments may have started and that the photos were taken in a warehouse.

They are a total of two leaked images that are making its rounds.

The new drone will offer 46 minutes flight time, which is a massive 15 minutes increase than its predecessor.

The new DJI Mavic 3 officially launches on Nov 5.