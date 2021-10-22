HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Photos of DJI Mavic 3 Leaked

By | 22 Oct 2021

Photos of the DJI Mavic 3 prosumer drone has been leaked ahead of its launch next month. 

The pictures reveal a drone with slimmer arms and longer props than its predecessor. 

 

The new images could indicate that pre-order shipments may have started and that the photos were taken in a warehouse. 

They are a total of two leaked images that are making its rounds.  

The new drone will offer 46 minutes flight time, which is a massive 15 minutes increase than its predecessor.  

The new DJI Mavic 3 officially launches on Nov 5. 

