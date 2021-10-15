HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 15 Oct 2021

Photos of the new Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 has been leaked to the masses and a launch date of the product is expected sometime next month.

Sources say the device is expected to debut in China first.

It is slated to run on the ZUI 13 software skin and is expected to use the same chipset as the predecessor Pad Pro 2021 which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The device is also expected to include a massive 10,200mAh battery.

The battery will support a 45W fast charging support. 

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 is expected to cost similarly to the older Xiaoxin Pad Pro model.

 

