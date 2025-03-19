Apple’s new iPhone 16e may be the most affordable model in the iPhone 16 lineup, but is it built to last?

YouTube’s tech torturer, JerryRigEverything, put the device through its paces in a brutal durability test, and the results are surprising. Despite criticisms about its price and stripped-back feature set, the iPhone 16e held its own under pressure…literally.

In his latest video titled “iPhone 16e Durability Test! – Apple’s Gone Soft…”, Zach Nelson from JerryRigEverything put the device through a series of stress tests, including scratch resistance, fire exposure, and a bend test.

The scratch test showed that the iPhone 16e’s Ceramic Shield display held up well, with only minor scratches appearing at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale and deeper grooves forming at level 7.

During the fire test, the OLED display endured a 20-second flame exposure, turning white temporarily but recovering quickly with no lasting damage.

Perhaps the most crucial trial was the bend test, in which the iPhone 16e remained structurally intact, showing no signs of flexing or cracking even under significant force. This result marks a notable improvement in durability compared to previous budget-friendly Apple models.

One unexpected win for the iPhone 16e is its improved repairability. Both JerryRigEverything and iFixit have praised Apple’s new battery removal system, which now uses an electrically assisted debonding process. This change makes replacing the battery easier than ever, earning the device a solid 7/10 repairability score from iFixit.

However, despite this improvement, Apple’s decision to exclude MagSafe, use a single rear camera, and maintain a high price tag has left many reviewers unimpressed.

While the iPhone 16e’s durability is commendable, many tech reviewers have questioned whether the phone justifies its A$999 price tag. Tech Spurt called it “the worst phone of 2025”, highlighting issues such as underwhelming gaming performance, outdated design choices like the large notch, and lackluster AI features.

The Guardian, who gave it a 4/5, also pointed out that while the phone benefits from Apple’s latest A18 chipset and longer battery life, it makes too many compromises-such as omitting MagSafe and offering only a single camera-to be truly competitive against similarly priced Android devices.

If durability is your primary concern, the iPhone 16e won’t let you down. It survived JerryRigEverything’s torture test with no major structural issues, proving that Apple still knows how to build a solid device. But whether it’s worth nearly A$1,000 is another story. With missing features, a dated design, and fierce competition from Android manufacturers, the iPhone 16e may be strong in build-but weak in value.