Philips has officially revealed its latest premium wireless headphones, the Fidelio L5, featuring high-resolution audio, adaptive noise cancellation and a 60-hour battery.

At the centre of the headphones are Philips’ 36mm ceramic-coated dome drivers paired with a silk suspension system. Philips claims the combination delivers a balanced sound with controlled bass, detailed high frequencies and improved instrument separation.

Noise cancellation is a major selling point according to Philips with the L5 having the company’s most advanced adaptive active noise cancellation system to date. It features real-time seal detection that monitors how well the earcups are fitted and adjusts the ANC performance accordingly.

An Adaptive Awareness Mode is also included and is designed to automatically adjust environmental awareness in quieter settings. This means wearers remain more aware of their surroundings but without completely disabling the headphones’ noise-control features.

Connectivity is another key focus. The L5 supports Bluetooth 6.0, LDAC, AAC and LC3, along with multipoint connectivity for two devices. Auracast support is also included.

For audiophiles, the headphones can deliver lossless high-resolution audio through USB-C, supporting playback of up to 24-bit/96kHz. Spatial Audio is available through the Philips Headphones app.

Battery performance could prove to be another selling point, with Philips claiming up to 60 hours of playback, falling to 50 hours with ANC enabled. On the run? A nifty five-minute quick charge provides up to eight hours of additional listening.

The L5 also includes five microphones for voice calls, AI-assisted noise reduction, touch controls, wear detection and app-based EQ adjustment.

Philips has taken an increasingly sustainability-focused approach to the design, with both the battery and ear cushions being user-replaceable.

Placed in the competitive premium headphone market, the new over-ear headphones remain a relatively accessible alternative to established high-end wireless models from brands like Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

The Fidelio L5 will launch internationally in October, with European pricing set at €199.99, or £179.99 in the UK. Philips has yet to confirm Australian launch details, including pricing.