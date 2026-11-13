Philips has expanded its Evnia gaming monitor range with a new 360Hz QD-OLED display featuring intelligent presence detection, advanced cooling technology and automatic brightness controls designed to extend screen life.

The new Evnia 27M4N8500V has launched in China for 3,499 yuan (approximately A$700), although Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

The monitor features a 26.5-inch QD-OLED panel with 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 360Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, making it particularly suited to competitive gaming.

Support for Adaptive Sync and Nvidia G-Sync helps eliminate screen tearing, while peak HDR brightness reaches a claimed 1,000 nits.

Philips has also applied an anti-reflective coating that reduces screen reflectivity to just 1.3%, alongside a 3H-rated surface designed to improve scratch resistance.

One of the monitor’s standout features is an integrated CMOS sensor that detects when someone is sitting in front of the display.

When the user moves away, the monitor automatically dims or switches off, reducing power consumption and helping minimise the risk of OLED burn-in.

Philips says the system uses an onboard neural processing unit to process presence detection information locally, without uploading or storing personal data.

Additional ambient light sensors automatically adjust screen brightness and colour temperature according to surrounding lighting conditions.

To address concerns about OLED longevity, Philips has incorporated a passive cooling system combining aluminium and graphene, supported by intelligent temperature monitoring to prevent excessive heat buildup.

The company is also offering a three-year warranty covering OLED burn-in.

For esports enthusiasts, a variable resolution feature allows the display to operate in a smaller 24.5-inch 1080p window using 1:1 pixel mapping, providing a more focused viewing area for competitive shooters.

The QD-OLED panel covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and comes factory calibrated with a Delta E below 2 in sRGB mode, making it suitable for content creation as well as gaming.

Connectivity includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A ports, USB-B upstream connectivity and USB-C with 15W power delivery.

Other features include dual 5W speakers, Philips Ambiglow rear lighting and an ergonomic stand supporting height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments.

The launch comes amid growing competition in the premium gaming monitor market, with manufacturers increasingly combining ultra-high refresh rates with OLED technology and intelligent display protection.

Rival brand KTC has also recently unveiled a 24-inch esports monitor featuring a 600Hz refresh rate, highlighting the industry’s push towards faster displays aimed at competitive gamers.