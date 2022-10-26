At a launch event in Stade de France on Thursday, Philips announced the launch of their brand-new gaming brand Evnia with a lineup of monitors, keyboards, mice, and headsets.

Their white keyboard with a fleck-pattern wrist rest is made up of recycled materials and comes with Cherry MX RGB switches. The switches are powered by 4000mAh battery and come in colours of red, blue, brown, and black.

The Philips monitor comes in different HDR modes for gamers’ preferences such as HDR Premium, HDR Effect, HDR Warm, HDR Basic, and VESA DisplayHDR certified level.

The curved monitor with a peak brightness of 1400 nits also offers a refresh rate is 165hz for lag-free viewing. The surrounding ambiglow creates the perfect lighting for a gamer by constantly adjusting the colour and brightness of the light to match the image on screen.

This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, users can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. Watching high-resolution videos and transferring data has never been faster.

The mouse (SPK9508) comes with the black plastic and flecked fabric sides. It has a 16,000 DPI sensor and configurable RGB lighting. The Evnia lineup also has a spillproof mousepad (SPL7508) for peripherals and an RGB underglow effect.

The lineup will be available for purchase starting June next year while the monitors will be available from December 2022 to January 2023. Prices are no doubt high, starting at $1800 for the mini-LED monitor.