Samsung’s SmartThings has bolstered its smart home ecosystem with a major expansion of Philips Hue product compatibility.

The two companies announced that an additional 155 Philips Hue smart lighting products have now been certified under the Works with SmartThings (WWST) program.

SmartThings’ improved Developer Center and its Certification by Similarity program have made it easier to certify entire product portfolios, simplifying the approval process. It means that all newly certified Philips Hue products will now seamlessly connect with the SmartThings platform.

The newly certified Philips Hue products can be controlled via the SmartThings app, allowing users to adjust lighting settings, create custom automation routines, and integrate them with other smart home devices from a single interface.

Aaron Swift, Director of Product Management – Developer Experience at Samsung SmartThings, highlighted the benefits of this deeper collaboration.

“We are always striving to make the Works with SmartThings certification process easier and more efficient for partners. Philips Hue has set the standard for innovation and reliability in smart lighting, and we are pleased to expand certification to their full lighting portfolio. This ensures more consumers can experience high-quality, connected lighting solutions,” said Swift.

While Amazon Alexa and Google Nest have been dominant players in the Australian smart home space, Samsung’s SmartThings is making strides to become a more formidable competitor.

Winny Fong, Director of Smart Home Partnerships at Philips Hue, added: “SmartThings has been a key partner for us, and we are excited to add our latest model lineup to the Works with SmartThings ecosystem. We can’t wait for users to enhance their smart homes with Philips Hue and SmartThings.”