Philips Ambilight TV owners can now extend the technology’s colour effects across an entire room using compatible third-party smart lights.

TP Vision has launched the full version of AmbiScape on its 2026 Philips Ambilight TVs from the 8000 Series upwards, including every 2026 OLED model and the flagship RGB Mini-LED 981.

The feature connects and controls up to four compatible smart lights using Matter over Wi-Fi, allowing them to reproduce the colours and movement generated by the TV’s built-in Ambilight system.

Compatible products currently include E27 smart bulbs, with users able to combine lights from different manufacturers rather than being locked into a single ecosystem.

Each connected light can synchronise with Ambilight in video or music mode or display a chosen static colour. TP Vision claims the lights respond with low latency, helping the wider room remain synchronised with films, television programs, games and music.

Setup is completed through the Philips Smart TV app, which provides step-by-step instructions for connecting lights and assigning each one a position in the room. AmbiScape can then be activated through the television’s quick menu or Ambilight settings.

AmbiScape was first announced last year after appearing as a limited trial on selected 2025 Philips TVs. That early version required users to configure compatible lights manually through the TV menu.

The complete 2026 release introduces a simpler app-guided setup and expands the feature across more of the company’s television range.

TP Vision also plans to add Matter over Thread support during the first half of 2027. It will initially arrive on 2027 Philips Ambilight TVs before being extended to compatible 2026 models.

The upgrade is expected to widen support for smart-lighting products, while TP Vision is also considering increasing the current four-light limit.

“Ambilight has always made the TV experience feel bigger and more immersive,” TP Vision Europe head of marketing Anette van Dijk said.

“AmbiScape makes this easy, while giving people the freedom to choose from a growing range of compatible smart lights.”

TP Vision says more than 80% of current Ambilight owners want the tech included on their next television.

Specific Australian availability and compatibility details for AmbiScape have not been announced.