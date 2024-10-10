Home > Latest News > Philips Enters Robot Vacuum Cleaner Market

Philips Enters Robot Vacuum Cleaner Market

By | 10 Oct 2024
Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum & Wash Robot

While the likes of Ecovacs, Samsung and iRobot are already present in the competitive Australian robot vacuum cleaner market, Philips has now decided to enter the ring too.

Philips Australia has announced its flagship Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum & Wash Robot, alongside two models from its Philips HomeRun 2000 Series Vacuum & Wash Robot line.

The Philips HomeRun 9000 has what the company calls PowerCyclone Aqua technology which it says instantly removes dirty water and traps it in a built-in tank, allowing only fresh water to be used for cleaning.

 

The company notes that the device has 13 patents and claims that users of this vacuum can enjoy up to three weeks of maintenance-free cleaning using the All-in-One station which independently refills the clean water tank whilst emptying the dirty water tank for up to three weeks. The station also cleans and hot dries the mop.

Meanwhile, both the Philips HomeRun 2000 Series models offer a combination of vacuuming and mopping capabilities. The company says that their high suction power ensures a deep clean, and that suction power automatically increases on carpets and rugs.

 

The 2100 series has a Auto-Empty station, providing up to 70 days of hands-free operation.

Users can tailor their cleaning experience across the HomeRun portfolio using the HomeRun app to select cleaning options. The app communicates with the robot to control, report and update on its cleaning status, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned.

Users can also specify how they would like the robot to clean each room, let it know where it can’t go, or schedule an extra cleaning session when required.

Philips Oz Robot Vacuum Cleaner

 

“The demand for smart home appliances in Australia is projected to grow significantly over the coming years. Fuelled by increasing interest in smart technologies for energy efficiency, security, and AI-powered devices, the smart home market is expected to be worth more than $5 billion by 20272. At Philips, we see this as an opportunity to not only innovate the floor care category but bring a fresh approach to robotics technology,” said Alexander Gutwirth, General Manager and Director of Australia and New Zealand at Philips.

The new Philips robotic vacuums will be available at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Bing Lee from the end of October. The Philips HomeRun 2000 costs A$599, the Philips HomeRun 2100 is priced at A$799, while the flagship Philips HomeRun 9000 costs A$2499.



