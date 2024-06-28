TP Vision the manufacturer of Philips TVs has added another distributor in Australia with the appointment of Multimedia Technology to sell models from their 7100 Series TV’s

The Melbourne based distributor joins Sydney based Tempo and Melbourne based Westan in ranging a Philips offering.

ChannelNews understands that Multimedia Technology have exclusive access to the 7100 series (PUT7129) Philips TVs, not the full range for the corporate market.

The Company claims that their offering will be sold to B2b businesses and via their traditional supply channels.

Tempo is the distributor to mass retailers in Australia according to TP Vision.

“This partnership marks the return of Philips TVs to MMT’s extensive product lineup, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality technology solutions to its customers” said Mark Eichler, Purchasing Manager at MMT

MMT previously introduced the Philips TV brand to its portfolio in 2016, this was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic the Company claims.

The new TV’s are powered by equipped Google TV technology and backed by a 3-year onsite warranty.

“The addition of the Philips 7100 series Google TVs to our product portfolio strengthens our offerings in the display segment. These TVs are perfect for corporate and education environments, offering an affordable solution backed by a comprehensive warranty, ensuring peace of mind for our customers.”

The Philips 7100 series Google TVs offer advanced features such as seamless integration with Google services, including Google Assistant and Chromecast.

MMT said that the new TVs deliver an immersive viewing experience for both home entertainment and professional environments.

The Company claims that they plan to expand its Philips product offering with the reintroduction of Philips TVs to their portfolio of products.