HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > Personal data misuse: ACCC pledges action

Personal data misuse: ACCC pledges action

By | 27 Feb 2020
, , , ,

CANBERRA: The ACCC’s Digital Platforms Inquiry has led to the advance of “ many investigations”, ACCC chair Rod Sims has told a Committee for Economic Development Australia event.

“As outlined in the final report of our 2019 Digital Platforms Inquiry, the ACCC has concerns about consumers being misled over the collection and the use of their personal data, as well as a range of important competition issues, some also linked to data,” Sims said.

He said considerable resources are needed with the encroachment of data issues in our lives and their effect on economic activity.

“The Federal Government has now funded the establishment of a permanent digital platforms branch at the ACCC to ensure proactive scrutiny of the sector,” Sims said.

Sims pointed to one case already sparked by the Digital Platforms Inquiry and before the Federal Court over Google’s treatment of privacy in the Android mobile operation system.

 The ACCC launched legal action on this matter in October last year, arguing that Android users were being misled by Google’s treatment of location data generated by mobile devices.

 Sims also said the ACCC had intervened in a number of cases where fraudsters had falsely claimed to raise frunds for coronavirus victims.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Goes After Fitbit Google Deal Full Investigation
A$ Tanks CE & Appliance Suppliers Now Facing Double Whammy
Seek stock drops as CEO tips more corona-virus strife ahead
ACCC seeks feedback on coming 5G spectrum auction
Google & Microsoft Pull The Plug On ‘Made In China’
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Goes After Fitbit Google Deal Full Investigation
FitBit Fitness Bands Latest News
/
February 27, 2020
/
Millennials Slammed As Lazy & Don’t Want To Do An Apprentership
Facebook Latest News
/
February 27, 2020
/
A$ Tanks CE & Appliance Suppliers Now Facing Double Whammy
eBusiness Finance Industry
/
February 27, 2020
/
New LG Multi Screen Smartphone V60 Revealed, Mini Notebook
5G Brands Communication
/
February 27, 2020
/
Seek stock drops as CEO tips more corona-virus strife ahead
Coronavirus Industry Services
/
February 27, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Goes After Fitbit Google Deal Full Investigation
FitBit Fitness Bands Latest News
/
February 27, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission who were already targeting Google over their sales practices is now taking a look...
Read More