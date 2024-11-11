When Google began pushing its Tensor system-on-chip processors in 2021 – for the launch of the Pixel 6 – the focus was on “delivering complex artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) processes on the phone itself, essentially bringing the power of cloud computing to your smartphone”.

The race to integrate AI into anything and everything was on, and so it’s no surprise Google has leant in on these features as it’s quickly moved from the first generation to the fourth.

But battery life and thermal handling matter too, and it appears as if Google has come up short in these areas.

The latest chip is the Tensor G4 on the Pixel 9, and Google says it’s the company’s “most powerful chip yet, designed to handle Google’s advanced AI”.

The 12GB of RAM means the phone “runs fast and smooth”.

With the usual caveats, the Tensor G5 is due on 2025’s Google Pixel 10, with the G6 following a year later.

According to a leaked reported published by Android Authority, Google is well aware that there are issues with battery life and overheating that need to be addressed.

The number one cause for Pixel phones being returned is overheating, accounting for more than a quarter of complaints.

“Thermals – #1 reason for Pixel returns,” the document stated. “Stability top driver of negative NPS sentiment: 28 per cent of mentions is overheating. Thermal comfort limits are too high – high power-use cases need to reduce temperature. Improved thermals increases satisfaction

As for battery life, it is described as “poor”, with the document stating that “users expected 36 hours of battery life”.

Google boasts about the Pixel 9’s “long-weekend battery”, saying it can “last over 24 hours, and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver”.

For today’s smartphone users, it’s clearly not enough.