The smartwatch industry is about to get a shake-up as the founder of Pebble, the brand that pioneered e-paper smartwatches, has made a return with two new watches.

Eric Migicovsky has announced two new wearables under his new company, Core Devices LLC, offering an alternative to Apple, Google, and Garmin’s premium smartwatches.

The new smartwatches, the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2, feature always-on e-paper displays, physical buttons for navigation, and battery life of up to 30 days on a single charge.

Both models are powered by PebbleOS, an open-source platform that supports over 10,000 Pebble apps and watch faces. They also include basic health tracking features, notifications, and seamless integration with both Android and iOS devices.

While compatible with Android and iOS, iPhones won’t support features like notification replies due to Apple’s restrictions on third-party smartwatches, which Migicovsky detailed in a blog post.

The Core 2 Duo is an updated version of the 2016 Pebble 2, featuring a 1.26-inch black-and-white e-paper display, a lightweight polycarbonate frame, and an estimated retail price of A$235. It will be available in black and white and is set to ship in July 2025.

For those seeking a more premium option, the Core Time 2 offers a 1.5-inch colour e-paper touchscreen, an upgraded metal chassis, and a heart rate monitor. It is set to launch in December 2025 for approximately A$350.

“I’m not trying to compete with Apple or Garmin,” Migicovsky told Wired. “These are for people who miss the original Pebble experience and want a smartwatch that lasts for weeks, not just a day.”

Migicovsky and his team have launched a pre-order campaign, as the watches will be sold exclusively through their website, with no retail distribution planned. The demand has been strong, especially among nostalgic Pebble users and those looking for a minimalist smartwatch.