Among a host of new Casio G-Shock watches is a trio aimed at women.

The analog/digital timepieces – officially known as the GMAP2100ST-4A – come in pink, white and beige.

Casio says pearlescent polarised coatings that change in appearance depending on the viewing angle are applied to the bezel and band, “offering a gentle, elegant look as smooth as silk”.

“A matte finish tempering the shine gives a natural taste to the design.”

A half-matte finish applied to the index marks and dial with vapour deposition “leaves a subtle lustre, adding a touch of brilliance to the simple appearance of the minimalist design”.

Size matters in Casio world and the downsized GMA-S2100, already a smaller version of the GA-2100, is now even more compact. Casio says the length of the band has also been adjusted for “easier wearability, resizing this timepiece to comfortably fit even slimmer wrists”.

Key resin components used in the bezel and band are made with bio-based resin, Casio says. “Produced using renewable organic resources, the material is expected to help reduce environmental impact.”

Super Illuminator (high-brightness double LED light) is employed for maintaining watch readability in the dark.

Dimensions are 46mm x 40.2mm x 11.2mm. The watch is compatible with band sizes 145-190mm and weighs 40g.

The watch is water resistant to 200m, has 31 time zones, countdown timer, auto-calendar to year 2099, 1/100 stopwatch, five daily alarms and a mute feature.

It is on sale via Casio in Australia for $279.