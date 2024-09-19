Home > Latest News > Pearlescent Polarised Coating For New Casio Women’s Watches

Pearlescent Polarised Coating For New Casio Women’s Watches

By | 19 Sep 2024

Among a host of new Casio G-Shock watches is a trio aimed at women.

The analog/digital timepieces – officially known as the GMAP2100ST-4A – come in pink, white and beige.

 

Some of the new Casio G-Shock watches.

 

Casio says pearlescent polarised coatings that change in appearance depending on the viewing angle are applied to the bezel and band, “offering a gentle, elegant look as smooth as silk”.

“A matte finish tempering the shine gives a natural taste to the design.” 

A half-matte finish applied to the index marks and dial with vapour deposition “leaves a subtle lustre, adding a touch of brilliance to the simple appearance of the minimalist design”.

 

GMAP2100ST-4A Casio G-Shock.

Size matters in Casio world and the downsized GMA-S2100, already a smaller version of the GA-2100, is now even more compact. Casio says the length of the band has also been adjusted for “easier wearability, resizing this timepiece to comfortably fit even slimmer wrists”.

Key resin components used in the bezel and band are made with bio-based resin, Casio says. “Produced using renewable organic resources, the material is expected to help reduce environmental impact.”

 

Evolution of G-Shock watch sizes.

 

Super Illuminator (high-brightness double LED light) is employed for maintaining watch readability in the dark.

Dimensions are 46mm x 40.2mm x 11.2mm. The watch is compatible with band sizes 145-190mm and weighs 40g.

 

GMAP2100ST-4A Casio G-Shock.

The watch is water resistant to 200m, has 31 time zones, countdown timer, auto-calendar to year 2099, 1/100 stopwatch, five daily alarms and a mute feature.

It is on sale via Casio in Australia for $279.

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Edifice Tom’s 50th Anniversary Edition EFS-S641TMS
Casio Introduces Solar-Powered Limited-Edition Edifice Timepiece
EXCLUSIVE:Shriro Fail To Reveal Mass Sackings
Why Does Casio Stay With A Struggling Shriro?
Casio Partners With K-POP Group To Launch New Watches
Casio Reveals G-SHOCK Watches With Health Tracking & GPS
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Personal Details Of Several Thousand Total Tools Customers Leaked
Latest News
/
September 19, 2024
/
Google (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Google Wins A$2.45 Billion EU Court Fight Fine Over Online Ads Dominance
Latest News
/
September 19, 2024
/
Apple’s Major Update Fail As New iPads Crash
Latest News
/
September 19, 2024
/
JY Acquires Half Stake In Westfield Whitford City For $195 Million
Latest News
/
September 19, 2024
/
David Jones Boss Optimistic About Consumer Spending, To Launch New App
Latest News
/
September 19, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Personal Details Of Several Thousand Total Tools Customers Leaked
Latest News
/
September 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Hardware chain Total Tools, owned by Metcash, is reported to have suffered a major data leak that is believed to...
Read More