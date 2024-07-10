After seven consecutive quarters of decline, the traditional PC market has now delivered its second consecutive quarter of growth this year.

Worldwide shipments reached 64.9 million units in the second quarter of 2024, a year-on-year growth of 3 per cent, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

The top five brands leading global PC shipments were Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple and Acer group.

Lenovo had 22.7 per cent of the market share with 14.7 million units shipped in the second quarter.

HP shipped 13.7 million units and had a 21.1 per cent market share, while Dell shipped 10.1 million units and held on to 10.1 per cent of the market.

Apple’s second quarter shipments climbed 20 per cent year-on-year from 4.7 million units in the second quarter of 2023 to 5.7 million PCs in the second quarter of this year, though it only managed to account for 8.8 per cent of the overall market.

Acer rounded off the list of the top five manufacturers with 4.4 million units shipped in the second quarter of this year giving it a market share of 6.8 per cent.

“Make no mistake, the PC market just like other technology markets faces challenges in the near term due to maturity and headwinds,” said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Device Trackers.

“However, two consecutive quarters of growth, combined with plenty of market hype around AI PCs and a less sexy but arguably more important commercial refresh cycle, seems to be what the PC market needed. The buzz is clearly around AI, but a lot is happening with non-AI PC purchasing to make this mature market show signs of positivity.”

With Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs reaching the market in the third quarter, PC shipments could further grow this year.

“Outside the commercial refresh cycle, promotional activity from consumer-oriented brands and channels have helped bolster the segment,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “The market has also moved past the rock bottom pricing brought about by excess inventory last year, signifying growth in average selling prices due to richer configurations and reduced discounting.”