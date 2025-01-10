PC shipments grew 1.8% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, with global volumes reaching 68.9 million shipments.

The data was reported by the International Data Corporation (IDC) as part of its Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report.

For the full year, PC vendors shipped 262.7 million PCs in 2024, an increase of 1% over 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Lenovo (16.9 million) shipped the maximum number of PCs, followed by HP (13.7 million), Dell (9.9 million), Apple (7 million) and Asus (4.7 million).

Lenovo registered a 4.8% year-on-year growth and accounted for 24.5% market share. HP which held a 19.9% market share in the fourth quarter saw a 1.7% decrease in shipments year-on-year, whereas Dell also recorded a 0.2 decrease but still held on to a 14.4% market share.

Apple saw its market share rise from 8.8% to 10.1% between the last quarter of 2023 and 2024, with its shipments increasing 17.3% from 5.9 million units to 7 million.

For the full year of 2024, Lenovo shipped 61.8 million units (an increase of 4.1% year-on-year), HP shipped 53 million PCs (up 0.1% year-on-year), Dell shipped 39.1 million units (a decrease of 2.2% year-on-year), Apple shipped 22.9 million PCs (up 4.5% year-on-year) and Asus rounded up the top five with 17.9 million units shipped in 2024 (a 6.4% year-on-year increase).

Overall in 2024, Lenovo had a 23.5% market share, followed by HP (20.2%), Dell (14.9%), Apple (8.7%) and Asus (6.8%).

Over the second half of 2024, and now going into 2025, AI-driven PCs are being touted as a growth segment to drive sales of PCs. “When the industry is trying to push new AI PCs that come with higher costs at a time when use cases are still being vetted and budgets are tight, that is clearly going to be a challenge. But on-device AI for PCs is inevitable, therefore, right now it is about suppliers trying to be patient as their customers are dealing with headwinds unrelated to these technology advancements,” said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Device Trackers.