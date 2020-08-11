According to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the number of payroll jobs nationwide remained steady through July (-0.1%), but fell by 1.5% in Victoria ahead of the introduction of Stage 4 COVID-19 restrictions.

“Around 40% of jobs lost in Victoria by mid-April had been regained by 25 June, but by the end of July this had reduced to 24%,” said Bjorn Jarvis, Head of Labour Statistics at the ABS.

Nationwide, payroll jobs remained 4.5% below mid-March levels, compared to 6.7% below in Victoria.

Total wages across the country decreased by 4.8% from March to July.

By industry, there were increases transport, postal and warehousing (1.7%); manufacturing (0.9%); mining (0.8%); financial and insurance services (0.8%); wholesale trade (0.7%); retail trade (0.4%); information media and telecommunications (0.4%); public administration and safety (0.3%); and professional, scientific and technical services (0.1%) in July.