Jobs Fall In Vic, But Hold Steady In Other States
According to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the number of payroll jobs nationwide remained steady through July (-0.1%), but fell by 1.5% in Victoria ahead of the introduction of Stage 4 COVID-19 restrictions.
“Around 40% of jobs lost in Victoria by mid-April had been regained by 25 June, but by the end of July this had reduced to 24%,” said Bjorn Jarvis, Head of Labour Statistics at the ABS.
Nationwide, payroll jobs remained 4.5% below mid-March levels, compared to 6.7% below in Victoria.
Total wages across the country decreased by 4.8% from March to July.
By industry, there were increases transport, postal and warehousing (1.7%); manufacturing (0.9%); mining (0.8%); financial and insurance services (0.8%); wholesale trade (0.7%); retail trade (0.4%); information media and telecommunications (0.4%); public administration and safety (0.3%); and professional, scientific and technical services (0.1%) in July.