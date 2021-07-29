HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > PayPal Shares Slump As Earnings Miss Estimations

PayPal Shares Slump As Earnings Miss Estimations

By | 29 Jul 2021
,

PayPal shares dropped 8.5 per cent today, after June quarter revenue fell well short of Wall Street analysts’ estimates, and the current quarter looks likely to deliver the same.

PayPal revenue climbed 17 per cent to $6.24 billion, below the $6.27 billion estimate, and lower than its own cautious forecast. The company expected the current quarter revenue to sit at $6.27 billion, well below the $6.45 billion analysts are estimating.

The reason? The end of a longtime partnership with Ebay that has seen the retailer roll out its own payment system.

“We’ve always known that EBay is going to move their managed payments away from PayPal, it’s a matter of timing,” Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said Wednesday in an interview. “That’s happening faster than we anticipated.”

Despite this, Schulman remained upbeat.

“On the heels of a record year, we continued to drive strong results in the second quarter, reflecting some of the best performance in our history,” Schulman said in a statement.

“PayPal has evolved into an essential service in the emerging digital economy.”

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
eBay Swipes At Amazon Over Marketplace Practices
BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Investigates Kogan, Catch, eBay & Amazon
Zip And Afterpay Stocks Plummet After PayPal, Apple Wage War
PayPal Aim To Crush Afterpay With ‘Pay In 4’ And No Late Fees
Scammers Rake In $7.25m Impersonating Telstra & Other Companies
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Grumpy Cat? Check The App
Software
/
July 29, 2021
/
Investors Concerned Over China Tech Crackdown
Finance
/
July 29, 2021
/
Openpay Is Planning US Launch
Finance
/
July 29, 2021
/
NBN Co Still Undecided On Retail IP Relief
Latest News NBN NBN Co
/
July 29, 2021
/
Data Breach Costs Up 10pc, Lagging Pandemic Changes
Cybersecurity
/
July 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Grumpy Cat? Check The App
Software
/
July 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their...
Read More