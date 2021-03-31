HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PayPal Adds Cryptocurrency As Payment Option

PayPal Adds Cryptocurrency As Payment Option

By | 31 Mar 2021

Digital payments giant PayPal is now giving online shoppers the option of making purchases with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

PayPal will offer a “Checkout with Crypto” payment option at the online checkout, with the service first available to US customers before it plans to expand globally.

The company previously allowed users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies through its platform, though this is the first time it will offer it as an alternative to debit cards or credit cards.

PayPal says it will process payments by converting the customer’s cryptocurrency to cash without a transaction fee.

It currently accepts four cryptocurrency payments – Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin.

“Enabling cryptocurrencies to make purchases at businesses around the world is the next chapter in driving the ubiquity and mass acceptance of digital currencies,” PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman said.

Several other companies have also recently started accepting digital currencies over traditional payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard and Tesla.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Visa Moves To Allow Use Of Cryptocurrency
PayPal Still King Despite BNPL Boom
Afterpay Leaps On ASX Despite Rival Launch Plan By PayPal
PayPal To Take On BNPL Giant Afterpay
Atari To Build Crypto Casino
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

UPDATED: COVID-19, Byron Bay Bluesfest In Limbo, Organisers Not Returning Calls
Latest News
/
March 31, 2021
/
Apple Tipped To Get Rid Of MacBook Keyboards
Apple Keyboard & Mouse Laptops
/
March 31, 2021
/
woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Customers Prefer Online For CE Shopping
Latest News Retailers
/
March 31, 2021
/
Arm Takes On AI With New Chip Architecture
Components Latest News
/
March 31, 2021
/
REVIEW: Moto E7 – Basic Essential Phone With Not-So-Basic Camera
Latest Reviews Motorola Smartphones
/
March 31, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

UPDATED: COVID-19, Byron Bay Bluesfest In Limbo, Organisers Not Returning Calls
Latest News
/
March 31, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Questions are being asked about the Byron Bay Bluesfest Jazz Festival, which was scheduled to go ahead this weekend before...
Read More