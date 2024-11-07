When Motorola’s Razr 50 Ultra was released in Australia at the end of June, it came in Pantone Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, Spring Green and Midnight Blue.

Now, for a short time, you can add Hot Pink to the palette. It certainly is the most striking of all the colour options.

Paris Hilton has been chosen as the face of the phone, which is only available at JB Hi-Fi.

The Razr 50 Ultra has a RRP of $1,699, but as of writing JB Hi-Fi has a special, so you can get it for $1,499.

The Razr 50 Ultra – with its large four-inch external display – saw the introduction of Google AI’s Gemini app, accessible from the external display. It works in tandem with moto ai on different tasks.

For example moto ai is used on Magic Canvas to create wallpapers with a text prompt, and to power the 50MP camera system with 2x telephoto lens.

“Twenty years ago Motorola changed the way people viewed and used mobile phones – the Razr was the first device to become a fashion accessory, and who can forget the satisfying snap of flipping it shut at the end of a call,” said Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific.

The phone has Flex View, which allow it to be used “like a camcorder”.

It’s powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and the AI engine processing gives users speeds “up to 3GHz for improved efficiency”.

A 4000mAh battery will go day and night, Motorola says, and you can charge in about 12 minutes using the 45W TurboPower charging.

Hilton, 43, is the great granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels. She is the ultimate US showbizzer, having been a model, singer, actor, reality star, DJ and socialite.