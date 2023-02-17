HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Paramount + Snubbed By Media, Price Rise Tipped

By | 17 Feb 2023

As Australians do it tough due to inflation concerns, Paramount, who also own the left wing 10 TV network, were last night snubbed by Australian media, and have moved to jack up prices for their Paramount + service.

Paramount + prices are tipped to rise by as much as $2.00, with the hikes expected to hit early in the third quarter according to US sources.

In Australia, Paramount, whose news and TV programs such as The Project, are seen as promoters of left wing issues, has just 6% of the streaming market vs Binge’s 10%. Market leader is Netflix with 28%.

In a blow to the US owned Company, the Australian premiere of The Last King of the Cross – one of the biggest Australian TV dramas of the year, went almost unnoticed by the media overnight despite its star-studded guest list, including Kyle Sandilands and his fiancée Tegan Kynaston. Sandilands was the Executive Producer of the show.

The Paramount+ drama stars Lincoln Younes as a young John Ibrahim and is based on the nightclub owner’s autobiography of the same name.

The Daily Mail claims that the no show by media organisations was because of Ten’s hostile and ultimately self-defeating relationship with the press and constant siege mentality.

“This is a station which sometimes acts as if it’s a taxpayer-funded broadcaster such as the ABC and doesn’t need to worry about ratings or success, as it frequently promotes elite causes of little interest to its core audience.

“Just look at The Project. A decade ago it was a must-watch snapshot of young and cool Australia. The viewers moved on, but Ten continues to blindly chase a young, progressive audience that has migrated to streaming,” The Daily Mail claimed.


About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
