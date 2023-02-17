As Australians do it tough due to inflation concerns, Paramount, who also own the left wing 10 TV network, were last night snubbed by Australian media, and have moved to jack up prices for their Paramount + service.

Paramount + prices are tipped to rise by as much as $2.00, with the hikes expected to hit early in the third quarter according to US sources.

In Australia, Paramount, whose news and TV programs such as The Project, are seen as promoters of left wing issues, has just 6% of the streaming market vs Binge’s 10%. Market leader is Netflix with 28%.

In a blow to the US owned Company, the Australian premiere of The Last King of the Cross – one of the biggest Australian TV dramas of the year, went almost unnoticed by the media overnight despite its star-studded guest list, including Kyle Sandilands and his fiancée Tegan Kynaston. Sandilands was the Executive Producer of the show.

The Paramount+ drama stars Lincoln Younes as a young John Ibrahim and is based on the nightclub owner’s autobiography of the same name.

The Daily Mail claims that the no show by media organisations was because of Ten’s hostile and ultimately self-defeating relationship with the press and constant siege mentality.

“This is a station which sometimes acts as if it’s a taxpayer-funded broadcaster such as the ABC and doesn’t need to worry about ratings or success, as it frequently promotes elite causes of little interest to its core audience.

“Just look at The Project. A decade ago it was a must-watch snapshot of young and cool Australia. The viewers moved on, but Ten continues to blindly chase a young, progressive audience that has migrated to streaming,” The Daily Mail claimed.