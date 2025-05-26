Home > Latest News > Paramount Secures Real US Aircraft Carrier for New Mission Impossible Movie

Paramount Secures Real US Aircraft Carrier for New Mission Impossible Movie

By | 26 May 2025

For the new Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning movie, Paramount secured access to a real US aircraft carrier for the film’s climactic scenes with support from the Department of Defense.

Tom Cruise and the cast spent three days aboard the USS George H.W. Bush, a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class carrier, during active training operations in the Adriatic Sea.

Supported by US Navy and Air Force Special Operations, the crew also filmed with tiltrotor CV-22 Ospreys and even a Virginia-class submarine.

USS George H.W. Bush

While the US government has a history of supporting carefully vetted Hollywood projects, this collaboration granted rare access to advanced military hardware – all under strict operational readiness.

The eighth Mission Impossible film, possibly the last in the franchise, came with a reported budget of US$400 million (A$600 million), with Paramount benefiting from reduced costs thanks to the carrier already being on training operations.



