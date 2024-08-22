The Fan Edition (FE) for the Samsung S24 is due in coming months, and the eagle eyes at 91mobile recently spotted that an Indian BIS certification number had been listed, suggesting the phone will be sold there as part of the global rollout, tipped for October.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards the “BIS certification scheme is basically voluntary in nature”.

“However, for a number of products compliance to Indian Standards is made compulsory by the Central Government under various considerations viz. public interest, protection of human, animal or plant health, safety of environment, prevention of unfair trade practices and national security”.

The model number for the S24 FE on the Indian BIS certification is SM-S721B/DS. A Google search leads here, to a Samsung page with no product photos or details.

Meanwhile, a US model number for the Galaxy S24 FE has been found: SM-S721U.

Samsung said the concept behind its Fan Editions is “when you speak, we listen”.

“For each generation of the flagship Galaxy S series, we take on your feedback and produce a device packed with all of your favourite features”.

The Galaxy FE range thus far comprises the S23 FE 5G, S21 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and Galaxy Buds FE.

Rumours and leaks are sloshing about the industry, suggesting the S24 FE will have a full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1900 nits.

Android Authority said the phone “is tipped is tipped to launch with an ‘Exynos 2400e’ chipset, a 6.7-inch screen, and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection. It’s also believed the phone could ship with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera”.

Other tipsters have said the FE could include “a 4,565 mAh battery, offering approximately 29 hours of video playback and 78 hours of audio playback. It is likely to operate on One UI 6.1.1, based on Android 14, and could introduce a range of AI features”.