The second-generation Panasonic Toughbook 40 rugged laptop has been revealed, the Toughbook 40 Mk2, which is an upgraded version that has been designed to withstand demanding environments, with significant improvements to processing power and durability.

It’s powered by a next-generation Meteor Lake Core Ultra processor from Intel, and customers can choose between two vPro options; the Ultra 5 135H or the Ultra 7 165H.

The Ultra 5 135H offers four performance cores and eight efficiency cores, with a maximum frequency of 4.6GHz, whereas the Ultra 7 165H offers six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, with a maximum frequency of 5.0GHz.

The display is a 14-inch FHD LCD touchscreen, with an upgrade in brightness, now featuring 1,200nits.

The laptop comes equipped with an advanced Intel BE200 Wi-Fi 7 network card and optional 4G / 5G network support. It also includes eSIM functionality and Bluetooth 5.3.

Additionally, there’s a new COM splitter software, which allows multiple applications requiring GPS information to work simultaneously.

It also adheres to the military standard MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461H certifications. This promises protection against shocks, vibrations, and other environmental effects.

It’s also IP66 dust and water-resistant, able to withstand dust, rain, and powerful jets. It can even operate in temperatures ranging from -29 degrees Celsius to 63 degrees Celsius.

One of its key features is the design, which allows for the easy replacement of components, such as battery, storage, and memory.

It measures in at 54.4mm thick and weighs 3.35kg. It comes with a built-in 68W battery with the Mobile Mark 25 standard offering 12 hours of operation on one single charge. It also supports the installation of a second battery for extended runtime.

Finally, it boasts various expansion options, allowing users to customise the functionality based on specific needs. These include slots for a second NVMe SSD, smart card reader, DVD / Blu-ray drive, additional battery, fingerprint unlocking sensor, and RFID card reader.

According to XDA, the Panasonic Toughbook 40 Mk2 is available, starting at U$4,699 (approx. A$7,047). Panasonic Australia has yet to reveal official pricing and availability details.