Panasonic has launched its first compact box-style cinema camera, the LUMIX SHX1, combining professional 6K video recording, advanced autofocus and built-in image stabilisation in a modular design aimed at filmmakers and production studios.

The new camera draws on technology developed for Panasonic’s LUMIX S1H and professional VARICAM cinema systems, offering full-frame image quality in a compact body that can be configured for handheld shooting, gimbals, broadcast production and multi-camera setups.

At its heart is a 24-megapixel partially stacked full-frame BSI CMOS sensor, designed to deliver faster readout speeds, reduced rolling-shutter distortion and improved dynamic range.

Panasonic claims the camera delivers up to 15 stops of dynamic range using V-Log, supported by Dual Native ISO and Dynamic Range Boost technology.

An optical low-pass filter is also included to reduce moiré when filming detailed patterns and textures.

The SHX1 supports 6K recording at 30fps, 5.1K at 60fps and 3.8K at 48fps, alongside Open Gate recording that allows filmmakers to capture footage for multiple aspect ratios.

Professional recording options include Apple ProRes RAW internally to CFexpress Type B cards and Blackmagic RAW directly to an external SSD without requiring an external recorder.

Panasonic has also included ARRI LogC3 alongside its own V-Log profile, providing additional flexibility for colour grading and matching footage from other cinema cameras.

Autofocus is handled by a 779-point Phase Hybrid AF system, incorporating AI-powered eye and face detection designed to maintain focus even when subjects turn away or their faces are partially obscured.

The camera also introduces five-axis in-body image stabilisation to Panasonic’s box-style cinema design, allowing smoother handheld footage without relying entirely on stabilised lenses or external equipment.

Dual I.S. 2 combines the camera’s internal stabilisation with compatible lens-based systems for improved performance at longer focal lengths.

Despite its compact dimensions, the SHX1 includes a top-mounted vari-angle monitor, 12G-SDI and HDMI outputs, timecode input and output, and 32-bit float audio recording through its 3.5mm microphone input.

A dedicated cooling system enables unlimited recording at up to 4K 120fps within the specified operating temperature range.

Panasonic is also preparing optional XLR handle and control grip accessories, while a Live Production Unit scheduled for the first half of 2027 will introduce additional synchronisation, connectivity and remote-control features.

The company is developing a dedicated power zoom lens to support remote production and PTZ applications.

Australian pricing starts at $7,199 for the body-only LUMIX SHX1, rising to $8,299 with a grip and XLR handle. A kit including the E2460 lens costs $8,799, while the complete package with lens, grip and XLR handle is priced at $9,899.

All four configurations will be available through participating specialist retailers from January 2027.