HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Panasonic Turns To China For Appliance Inspiration

Panasonic Turns To China For Appliance Inspiration

By | 13 Jun 2024
Panasonic CES 2024

Japan’s Panasonic has indicated that it will turn to China’s minimalist approach when designing its own consumer electronics.

“What we learned from China is to design products with specific capabilities and stripping down unnecessary features,” Asia Nikkei reported Masahiro Shinada, president and CEO of Panasonic Corp., the consumer electronics unit of the Japanese conglomerate, as having said this week.

Shinada said that his company will utilize China’s method of product planning and noted that Panasonic’s Chinese division has already succeeded in slashing manufacturing costs by adopting the Chinese approach.

Panasonic reportedly plans to increase the number of products designed in China and shipped to regions within Southeast Asia.

It also wants more collaboration between its design teams located in China, Japan and Vietnam who instead of focussing on their individual domestic markets will help to devise strategies for foreign markets too.

Panasonic will also increase the number of “shared models” sold across different markets in Asia.

Panasonic CES 2024

Around half the products sold in Vietnam or Malaysia, for example, will likely be shared models by September 2026, compared with less than 10 per cent at present, which will likely result in more shipments from China.

The move is made to counter the surge of Chinese rivals such as Haier Group and the Midea Group as well as South Korean manufacturers.

Panasonic’s refrigerators and microwaves lost their leading position in the Japanese market in 2023, knocked off by higher sales by Chinese-made products. This includes companies like Toshiba, which sold its consumer electronics brand to Midea Group in 2016.

Panasonic has identified some areas which remain a stumbling block in it effectively competing against the Chinese. Shigeru Dohno, president of Panasonic’s Living Appliances and Solutions Company, said Japanese manufacturers have long fixated on achieving near perfection during the product planning process, whereas Chinese companies proceed even if the product isn’t perfect. The Japanese approach takes “a huge amount of time to achieve,” Dohno said, adding, “Chinese companies will take risks … because if not, they know that they will be trampled by their rivals.”

Shinada said Japanese designers also often try to include as many features as they can in their products to satisfy customers, but it is also one of the reasons Panasonic’s products were lagging behind Chinese companies such as Haier or Midea.

By attempting to satisfy an as wide a demographic as possible when designing products, he said that Japanese-designed products were not focused on specific customers and lacked a clear “definition.”

Some of Panasonic’s minimalist designed products have met success. Its personal dishwasher, Solota, for example, which is only big enough to handle six pieces of tableware at a time and targets younger people living alone, and exceeded its initial sales target by 40 per cent in 2023.

Panasonic is likely to miss its original target of raising its EBITDA by 71 per cent in the three years ending in March 2025. The company now forecasts a 24 per cent increase for the period.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Panasonic Reveals New GH7 Vlogging Camera
BOE Technology OLED panels
China Surges Past South Korea In Small-Medium OLED Panels Production
Panasonic Launching Its Smallest, Lightest LUMIX Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Panasonic projectors (Image: Sourced from Panasonic Newsroom)
Is Panasonic Set To Sell High-End Projector Business?
Microsoft Asks Some Staff In China To Relocate Amid Cracks in US-Sino Relations
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Here’s What Can Be Expected From The Upcoming iOS 18 Update
Latest News
/
June 13, 2024
/
Lorson Out At Fetch, Ahead Of New Puck Launch That Will Take On Hubbl
Latest News
/
June 13, 2024
/
Ikea Australia
Ikea Australia Brings In Sweeping Measures To Stem Costly Employee Turnover
Latest News
/
June 13, 2024
/
SMH & Age Ridiculed Again For ‘False” News Corp Layoff Story
Latest News
/
June 13, 2024
/
Astro Bot PlayStation 5 (Image: Sourced from PlayStation blog)
Sony PlayStation Blood & Guts Out, Family-Friendly Games In
Latest News
/
June 13, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Here’s What Can Be Expected From The Upcoming iOS 18 Update
Latest News
/
June 13, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) started on June 10, and since then, more and more features regarding the upcoming iOS...
Read More