Home > Latest News > Panasonic To Release New SoundSlayer Neck Speakers

Panasonic To Release New SoundSlayer Neck Speakers

By | 21 Sep 2023

Panasonic will be launching a brand new wireless neck speaker, the GNW10 SoundSlayer, complete with AI voice isolation (called ‘AI voice control’). It will be available from late October and will retail for approximately $329 AUD.

These are an updated version of the wired SoundSlayer neck speaker released two years ago by Panasonic, with the main change being a small transmitter that plugs into a console/PC and sends audio with a 2.4GHz wireless protocol. The company claim this is “good for under 20ms of latency.”

One other headline feature is ‘AI voice control’ which has beamforming noise-cancellation abilities. The user can’t actually control the speaker through their voice. Panasonic claims the product will leverage AI to cut out background noise and echo during calls.

This speaker also has a 60% larger housing than its predecessor, which the company claim improves bass. It has four speakers and six sound modes, including three distinct game modes for RPGs, dialogue-heavy, and first-person shooters.

Panasonic said it “identified points of fatigue and discomfort” shared by neck worn devices, and the SoundSlayer was designed not to “burden” muscles.



