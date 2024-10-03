Home > Latest News > Panasonic To Open CES Keynotes

Panasonic To Open CES Keynotes

By | 3 Oct 2024

Panasonic is set to play a key role at CES 2025 with Yuki Kusumi, Group CEO, of Panasonic Holdings Corporation set to deliver the opening keynote speaker at this years event in Las Vegas.

The event run by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) kicks off on January 7th and lasts till the 10th of January 2025.

In the UK Panasonic recently reentered the TV market, ChannelNews understands that some retailers have approached Panasonic in Australia, to see if thee Japanese Company would be prepared to re enter the Australian market, which at this stage Panasonic Australia management are saying no to due in part to limited margins in TV’s and falling demand.

Gary Shapiro, CEO, of CTA said “Panasonic and CTA thrive on our abilities to recognize and drive trends in innovation and society,” said . “Under the leadership of Mr. Kusumi, Panasonic’s latest vision for a smart future and wellbeing is likely to move markets once again.”

With a long and distinguished career in research and development (R&D) and company management, Kusumi is passionate about innovation, digital transformation, and combatting environmental issues for a better, brighter future for everyone.

The Panasonic Group, in collaboration with an ever-growing array of strategic partners who share its values and aspirations, continues to pursue the realization of this vision, not only through its products, technologies, and services but also through its business activities – including the development of green energy technologies and circular economy practices to help address the urgency of the climate crisis.

During the keynote, the Panasonic Group will introduce new initiatives that focus on innovative technologies to enhance the sustainability of society, as well as the health, comfort and safety of families and individuals, and will demonstrate that the Panasonic Group is taking a new step towards realizing the future it aims for.

It’s also expected that Panasonic will demonstrate new healthcare and wellness products at CES.

“As a participant in the first CES in 1967 and each one since then, Panasonic has built decades of innovation that prioritize people,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, CTA President.

 



