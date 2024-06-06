Panasonic has announced the successor to its Lumix GH6 vlogging camera, the GH7. It’s a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera that arrives two years after the GH6. Previously, the GH5 was released five years before the GH6.

The GH7 has a 25.2MP BSI CMOS sensor which offers improved auto-focus performance and has been a highly requested feature due to its phase detection auto-focus (PDAF).

Additionally, it has an added real-time auto-focus recognition algorithm for use on planes and trains.

This camera was designed for video, now supporting internal ProRes RAW recording up to 5.7K 30p, and can shoot 5.8K 60p 10bit H.265 video.

It can also handle 4K up to 120fps or Full HD at 240fps. The camera is also equipped with SD UHS II and CFexpress card slots, the latter required for ProRes and ProRes RAW recording.

There’s also support for 32bit float audio recording, which Panasonic says, “eliminates the need to adjust sound recording levels during shooting.”

However, it requires a separate XLR adapter, and the image stabilisation technology has received a boost, including perspective distortion correction.

Other information such as weight have yet to be revealed. The previous model’s battery life maxed out at 400 still images and about an hour of continuous 4K shooting. There’s an expectation the GH7 will surpass this.

Panasonic has reportedly added a cooling fan for heat dissipation, and the camera is splash and dust-resistant, as well as freeze-resistant down to 14-degrees Fahrenheit (-10-degrees Celsius).

Finally, the GH7 supports native Camera to Cloud integration via Adobe’s Frame.io, automatically uploading images and videos to the cloud.

This new vlogging camera is expected to be available in July, retailing for U$2,200 (approx. A$3,292). The GH6 currently retails for A$3,999 from JB Hi-Fi.