Panasonic’s newest audio offering is a sleek-looking mini hi-fi system that focuses on enhancing CD playback quality; streaming in hi-res; digital radio; and providing ultimate connectivity with integrated Chromecast as well as Bluetooth.

The system’s shiniest new feature is its ability to stream hi-res audio using Chromecast and supports hi-res music services such as Tidal and Deezer courtesy of Airable. Digital files on an external drive can be played via the USB socket on the front, including FLAC files up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Panasonic has also included a ‘CD High-Res Re-Master’ function designed to improve CD playback quality and a similar ‘remastering’ process applied to lower-quality digital files.

This is an ideal system for those with a huge CD collection, as the PMX802’s sophisticated audio circuitry and CD High-Res Re-Master functionality helps CD tracks sound even better. Similar processing is used to re-master music streamed by Bluetooth to improve audio played from your connected devices, as well as MP3 music files from a USB source.



Like its predecessors, the system has powerful three-way speakers. But in this latest iteration, the brand has utilised Technics’ JENO Engine amplification for its high-end sound. JENO stands for ‘Jitter Elimination and Noise Shaping Optimisation’ and the technology maximises information from the digital signal with minimal loss.

Masaaki Suna, General Manager Home AV Group, Panasonic Marketing Europe, said: “It’s an honour to have the Technics JENO Engine inside the Panasonic PMX802. It takes our acclaimed PMX Series hi-fi systems up a level.

“Sophisticated listeners demand that their music should sound as the musicians intended. By using premium materials and components, we take every step to ensure this.”

The SC-PMX802’s 3-way speakers are finished in black, and the silk dome tweeters are capable of reaching frequencies as high as 50kHz.

“We recognise that many consumers have CD collections that they don’t want to replace,” Suna said. “CD High-Res Re-Master lets them hear those songs with a fresh feel.”

The hyper-versatile PMX802 covers plenty of streaming options too, with built-in Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, so it’s a dream machine for accessing Spotify playlists, podcasts and internet radio.