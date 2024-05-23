Panasonic’s smallest, lightest full-frame mirrorless camera in its LUMIX S series, the LUMIX S9.

It has a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor and is equipped with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus), for precise subject tracking, and Active I.S. for reducing the blur from camera shake.

This new camera also introduces a new recording format, MP4 Lite. Capturing the full sensor height allows for flexible framing (Open Gate) recorded in 10bit 30p / 25p.

This means creators can capture high-quality videos for smartphones and easily resize aspect ratios to suit social media via the LUMIX Lab app.

The body weighs approximately 403g and it has industry-leading image stabilisation technology with 5-axis Dual I.S.2: 6.5 stops / Body I.S: 5 stops and Active I.S.

There’s perspective distortion correction, high mode in the E-Stabilisation (Video) function and a free-angle rear screen.

The camera allows the user to enjoy a range of classic, popular, or bespoke image colours due to its REAL TIME LUT function, via a new dedicated LUT button on the body.

LUT stands for Look Up Table and is a way users can alter the colour of an image, via a mathematical formula. Basically, it’s like a filter.

The new LUMIX Lab app allows creators to develop their own unique signature presets, including generating original, shareable stills and videos, without the hassle of post-production editing on a computer.

Data transfer speed has been improved, and it’s now possible to be shot and shared to social media within 30 seconds.

The LUMIX S9 will be available in Australia from June. The LUMIX DC-S9GN body only retails for A$2,699, and the camera and lens kits will retail for A$3,299.

The body-only colours available include Night Blue, Dark Olive, Jet Black, Crimson Red, and Dark Silver.

The LUMIX DC-S9KGN-K pack includes the Jet Black Body and the LUMIX S 20-60mm, whereas the LUMIX DC-S9KGN-S pack includes the Dark Silver Body and the LUMIX S 20-60mm.

Two new S Series lenses have also been announced, designed to match the LUMIX S9.

First is the fixed focal length pancake lens, the LUMIX S 26mm F8 (S-R26), which is compact, lightweight, full-frame, with a 26mm wide-angle and deep F8 aperture.

The tactile manual focus ring allows full focus control while offering a ‘set and forget’ function. It weighs 58g and measures 18.1mm in length.

The new LUMIX S 26mm F8 (S-R26) lens will be available in Australia in June for A$349.

Coming soon is a new compact wide zoom lens, the LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3.

This zoom lens was designed for daily use and has a closest shooting distance of 0.15m. It covers focal lengths from an ultra-wide angle of 18mm to a semi-standard 40mm.

Pricing and availability are still to be revealed.